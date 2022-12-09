Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of musical and cultural relics, the experience drives them to question everything they have been taught, thus beginning a thrilling journey of self-discovery and search for the truth.
|Robyn Alomar
|Aliyah
|Robbie Graham-Kuntz
|Tempo
|Phillip Lewitski
|Apollo
|Akiel Julien
|Bohdi
|Humberly Gonzalez
|Brooklyn
|Mickeey Nguyen
|Mags
