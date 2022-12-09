Not Available

Utopia Falls

  • Drama

Director

R.T. Thorne

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sonar Entertainment

Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of musical and cultural relics, the experience drives them to question everything they have been taught, thus beginning a thrilling journey of self-discovery and search for the truth.

Cast

Robyn AlomarAliyah
Robbie Graham-KuntzTempo
Phillip LewitskiApollo
Akiel JulienBohdi
Humberly GonzalezBrooklyn
Mickeey NguyenMags

Images

