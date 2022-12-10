VS Knight Ramune & 40 Fire

Not Available

Baba Lamunade is followed home by two strange peddler girls who give him a CD-rom game. After he beats "The Legend of Lamuness", the girls come out of his computer and bring him to DokiDoki Space. He is the third descendant of the hero Lamuness who must stop Don Genosai from resurrecting the great evil Abraham. Accompanied by PQ, his advisor robot, and Parfait and Cacao, he must pilot the Kaizer Fire mecha. However, he needs another pilot, and Da Cider is chosen as the second pilot.