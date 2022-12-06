Not Available

Wacky Races

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Merrill Heatter-Bob Quigley Productions

The Wacky Races are a series of car competitions in which 11 racers race in locations throughout North America. The rules are extremely lax and allow for almost any vehicle design, power system and a wide range of tactics like combat and shortcuts. Despite this loose rule structure, competitors Dick Dastardly and his dog sidekick, Muttley, are still determined to cheat in their own ineffectual way.

Cast

John StephensonBlubber Bear (voice)
Paul WinchellClyde (voice)
Don MessickGravel Slag (voice)
Daws ButlerBig Gruesome (voice)
Janet WaldoPenelope Pitstop (voice)
Dave WillockNarrator

View Full Cast >

Images