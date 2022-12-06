The Wacky Races are a series of car competitions in which 11 racers race in locations throughout North America. The rules are extremely lax and allow for almost any vehicle design, power system and a wide range of tactics like combat and shortcuts. Despite this loose rule structure, competitors Dick Dastardly and his dog sidekick, Muttley, are still determined to cheat in their own ineffectual way.
|John Stephenson
|Blubber Bear (voice)
|Paul Winchell
|Clyde (voice)
|Don Messick
|Gravel Slag (voice)
|Daws Butler
|Big Gruesome (voice)
|Janet Waldo
|Penelope Pitstop (voice)
|Dave Willock
|Narrator
