They never left! In 1953, Earth experienced a War of the Worlds. Common bacteria stopped the aliens, but it didn't kill them. Instead, the aliens lapsed into a state of deep hibernation. Now the aliens have been resurrected, more terrifying than before. In 1953, aliens started taking over the world. Today, they're taking over our bodies! They're We're Alive! This time, the aliens are ready...
|Jared Martin
|Harrison Blackwood
|Adrian Paul
|John Kincaid
|Lynda Mason Green
|Suzanne McCullough
|Denis Forest
|Malzor
|Catherine Disher
|Mana
