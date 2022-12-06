Not Available

War of the Worlds

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

They never left! In 1953, Earth experienced a War of the Worlds. Common bacteria stopped the aliens, but it didn't kill them. Instead, the aliens lapsed into a state of deep hibernation. Now the aliens have been resurrected, more terrifying than before. In 1953, aliens started taking over the world. Today, they're taking over our bodies! They're We're Alive! This time, the aliens are ready...

Cast

Jared MartinHarrison Blackwood
Adrian PaulJohn Kincaid
Lynda Mason GreenSuzanne McCullough
Denis ForestMalzor
Catherine DisherMana

Images

