Vieques, a remote island seven miles off the coast of Puerto Rico -- and the setting for TLC's Wedding Island -- is known for its beautiful beaches, breathtaking views and, unfortunately, limited resources and supplies. For couples in love, it's the perfect romantic destination. For Sandy Malone, the only wedding planner on Vieques, it’s all business as she manages strict schedules, large crews and endlessly complex details. With the inherent obstacles of this tropical paradise, Sandy and her small Weddings in Vieques team -- including her husband, police-officer-turned-wedding-staffer Bill -- must rely on vendors who set their watches to the unpredictable and usually lackadaisical island time. All of this while praying for the mercy of not only Mother Nature, but also her demanding brides-to-be, who will stop at nothing to see their dream day become reality. Each week, Sandy tries to pull off the impossible for two couples, sometimes on the same day! Whether she’s scrambling for limited supplies, rushing bridesmaids to the emergency room, ordering dramatic last-minute helicopter arrivals or designing intricate parade floats, Sandy and team never rest until each and every couple gets the wedding of their dreams.