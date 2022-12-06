Not Available

Wedding Peach

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Love is on the run as the deliciously wicked Lady Raindevila conspires to rid the world of romance and love! However, armed with a mysterious ruby ring left by her mother, the unsuspecting Momoko finds herself caught in the middle of this cosmic battle. She's cute, she's sassy, and she's full of love! But will it be enough?

Cast

Shinichiro MikiKazuya Yanagiba
Kappei YamaguchiTakuro Amano
Kotono MitsuishiPotamos
Yukana NogamiAngel Lily
Yūko MiyamuraHinagiku Tamano
Tomokazu SekiIgunis

View Full Cast >

Images