Wedding Peach

Love is on the run as the deliciously wicked Lady Raindevila conspires to rid the world of romance and love! However, armed with a mysterious ruby ring left by her mother, the unsuspecting Momoko finds herself caught in the middle of this cosmic battle. She's cute, she's sassy, and she's full of love! But will it be enough?
|Shinichiro Miki
|Kazuya Yanagiba
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Takuro Amano
|Kotono Mitsuishi
|Potamos
|Yukana Nogami
|Angel Lily
|Yūko Miyamura
|Hinagiku Tamano
|Tomokazu Seki
|Igunis
