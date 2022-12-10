Not Available

  • Comedy
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • Mystery

MGM/UA Television

Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.

Jenna OrtegaWednesday Addams
Catherine Zeta-JonesMorticia Addams
Luis GuzmánGomez Addams
Thora BirchTamara Novak
Riki LindhomeValerie Kinbott
Jamie McShaneDonovan Galpin

