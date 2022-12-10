Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.
|Jenna Ortega
|Wednesday Addams
|Catherine Zeta-Jones
|Morticia Addams
|Luis Guzmán
|Gomez Addams
|Thora Birch
|Tamara Novak
|Riki Lindhome
|Valerie Kinbott
|Jamie McShane
|Donovan Galpin
