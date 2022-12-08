Not Available

Weird Connections is a fast-paced and entertaining glimpse at the strangest experiments being performed in the name of science today. On the surface these experiments seem so "out there" that it's hard to believe they're more than late-night lab pranks. researchers put a roach in the driver's seat of an electric powered vehicle; or use gravity-defying frogs to help mankind colonize Mars; or force locusts to watch Star Wars in order to help develop safer automobiles. Each episode takes the viewer on an unlikely and unexpected journey, plotting the connections between one amazing experiment and the next and ending with the real scientific advances they have inspired.