Welcome to Eden

In this new season, mystery and danger at the island keep growing and Eden Foundation welcomes new characters played by Carlos Torres and Nona Sobo, who join the series’ cast. Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca, Belinda Peregrín, Berta Castañé, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Momo, Begoña Vargas, Tomy Aguilera, Guillermo Pfening, Diego Garisa, Lucía Guerrero, Carlos Soroa, Dariam Coco, and Irene Dev among others, pick up their characters.