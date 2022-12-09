Not Available

What We Do in the Shadows

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FX Productions

What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.

Cast

Kayvan NovakNandor the Relentless
Matt BerryLaszlo Cravensworth
Natasia DemetriouNadja
Harvey GuillenGuillermo de la Cruz
Mark ProkschColin Robinson / Baby Colin

