What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.
|Kayvan Novak
|Nandor the Relentless
|Matt Berry
|Laszlo Cravensworth
|Natasia Demetriou
|Nadja
|Harvey Guillen
|Guillermo de la Cruz
|Mark Proksch
|Colin Robinson / Baby Colin
