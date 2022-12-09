Not Available

Wheels

  • Drama

Director

Jerry London

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Television

Based on the 1971 novel by Arthur Hailey, Wheels is about the automobile industry and the day-to-day pressures involved in its operation. The plot lines follow many of the topical issues of the day, including race relations, corporate politics, and business ethics. The auto company of the novel is a little-disguised Ford Motor Company and some of the characters are recognizable to company insiders.

Cast

Lee RemickErica Trenton
Rock HudsonAdam Trenton
Blair BrownBarbara Lipton
John BeckPeter Flodenhale
Ralph BellamyLowell Baxter
Scott BradyMatt Zaleski

