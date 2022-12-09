Based on the 1971 novel by Arthur Hailey, Wheels is about the automobile industry and the day-to-day pressures involved in its operation. The plot lines follow many of the topical issues of the day, including race relations, corporate politics, and business ethics. The auto company of the novel is a little-disguised Ford Motor Company and some of the characters are recognizable to company insiders.
|Lee Remick
|Erica Trenton
|Rock Hudson
|Adam Trenton
|Blair Brown
|Barbara Lipton
|John Beck
|Peter Flodenhale
|Ralph Bellamy
|Lowell Baxter
|Scott Brady
|Matt Zaleski
