Not Available

When Louis Met... is a series of documentary films made by Bafta award-winning film-maker Louis Theroux. In the series, Theroux accompanies a different British celebrity in each programme as they go about their day-to-day business, interviewing them about their lives and experiences as he does so. His episode about the DJ and charity fund-raiser Sir Jimmy Savile (When Louis Met...Jimmy) was voted one of the top fifty documentaries of all time in a survey by Britain's Channel Four. In another episode ("When Louis Met...The Hamiltons"), the disgraced Tory MP Neil Hamilton and his wife Christine were arrested following false allegations of indecent assault during the course of filming.