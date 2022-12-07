When They Cry - Higurashi

Life couldn't be better for Keiichi Maebara. He’s just moved to the rural village of Hinamizawa and befriended four classmates — his life in the little village has been peaceful. One day, when he happens upon a story about a grisly local murder, his contentment turns to uneasiness as he finds himself drawn into a disturbing web of mystery that involves his newfound friends and threatens his very life.
|Yui Horie
|Hanyu (voice)
|Mai Nakahara
|Rena Ryuuguu (voice)
|Yukari Tamura
|Rika Furude (voice)
|Mika Kanai
|Satoko Houjou (voice)
|Soichiro Hoshi
|Keiichi Maebara (voice)
|Satsuki Yukino
|Mion Sonozaki (voice) / Shion Sonozaki (voice)
