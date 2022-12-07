Not Available

When They Cry - Higurashi

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Horror

Studio Deen

Life couldn't be better for Keiichi Maebara. He’s just moved to the rural village of Hinamizawa and befriended four classmates — his life in the little village has been peaceful. One day, when he happens upon a story about a grisly local murder, his contentment turns to uneasiness as he finds himself drawn into a disturbing web of mystery that involves his newfound friends and threatens his very life.

Cast

Yui HorieHanyu (voice)
Mai NakaharaRena Ryuuguu (voice)
Yukari TamuraRika Furude (voice)
Mika KanaiSatoko Houjou (voice)
Soichiro HoshiKeiichi Maebara (voice)
Satsuki YukinoMion Sonozaki (voice) / Shion Sonozaki (voice)

