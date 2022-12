Not Available

A comedy romance drama about potential son in-laws who come finding their way to the doorsteps of their future wives because of fate. Jo Gi Dong is a guy who causes some chaotic situations when he aims to become the son in-law of a rich man portrayed by Joo Hyun. Han Mi Soo is a rich girl who falls for Gi Dong. Kim Seung Soo plays Mi Soo's first love in college.