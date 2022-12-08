Wieng Roy Dao

Not Available

Roy Dao lived in American and was raised by an American parent after her biological mother passed away when she was a baby. She grow up into a young beautiful lady and came back to Thailand to inheritance her death father will, but She start to heard a mystery noise coming from Wiang Roy Dao, the place where Wiang Kaew (her biological mother) used to lived there when she was still alive. Roy Dao started to go investigated the voice that she heard and the communicated start happening to her, she see the spirit of Wiang Kaew coming to hunted everyone in the Badanto's House...