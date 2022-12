Not Available

It might be one of the most famous continents on the planet, but the story of Australia hasn't been told quite like this before. In a four-part world premiere blue-chip wildlife series, come face-to-face with Australia’s most iconic – and most mysterious – animals including the cassowary, tree-kangaroo, dingo, echidna and platypus as they soar, swim and stalk through the unspoiled and spectacular environment.