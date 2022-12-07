Not Available

In Hopetoun there are few rules… And even fewer willing to follow them. In this town moral codes are muddied by circumstance and opportunity. There’s gold for the taking, cash being splashed and power wielded ruthlessly with little regard for right and wrong. It’s hard to know the good guys from the bad when guns, blades and fists speak louder than any law. This is the world of the Wild Boys, a high-energy adventure series about a gang of bushrangers whose charisma is as captivating and entertaining as their extreme exploits in the Australian bush. Set in 1860s NSW at the frontier – where gold has lured the opportunistic away from the still fledgling main colonies, – Wild Boys follows four men on the outside of the law as they come up against authority, the rich and greedy and the foibles of their own hearts. Daniel MacPherson (City Homicide) and Zoe Ventoura (Packed to the Rafters) star alongside a stellar Australian cast that includes Michael Dorman, David Field, Jeremy Sims, Christopher Stollery, Nathaniel Dean, Anna Hutchison and newcomer Alexander England. Jack, Dan, Conrad and Captain Gunpowder are the Wild Boys. Jack wants enough gold to head west, buy land and settle down with Mary, Hopetoun’s publican, butcher and brothel owner. Dan wants enough gold to head west and buy women (any women, really). Captain Gunpowder just wants to have fun with Jack, Dan and his cache of explosives (and maybe win the heart of a certain school teacher). And Conrad doesn’t really care about money; he just wants to elope with the mayor’s daughter Emilia. The Wild Boys are making plans for the future, but for now they will have to make do with each other – staging hold-ups and keeping one step ahead of traps, trackers, and other outlaws. The question is: Are they smart enough to stay ahead of Fuller, Fife and Scanlon (each of whom has a very good reason to want the Wild Boys dead)? Wild Boys is a Southern Star Entertainment Production for Channel Seven produced in association with Screen Australia and Screen NSW. Julie McGauran and Sarah Smith (Southern Star) are producing, with Seven’s Head of Drama, John Holmes.