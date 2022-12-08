In this unique conservation program, our host will take viewers into the heart of wild Africa. Viewers will get up close and personal with some of the world’s most endangered, most exotic, most feared and most loved animals and the people who help them fight for their survival. This show is the first of its kind that looks at wildlife and natural history from a conservation point of view, in a world that is fast losing its battle to development, over population and climate change.
