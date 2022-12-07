Winter Sonata

Jun-Sang moves to a small town in the country and meets Yoo-Jin in the local high school. They fall in love, but Jun-Sang faces a terrible tragedy and gets killed in a car accident. Ten years later, Yoo-Jin meets a guy who looks just like her Jun-Sang. Yoo-Jin has to choose between her current boyfriend and a person who reminds her of her dead sweetheart.
|Bae Yong-jun
|Jun-sang Kang
|Park Sol-mi
|Oh Che-Rin
|Choi Ji-woo
|Yoo-jin Jung
|Park Yong-ha
|Kim Sang-Hyeok
|Jung Dong-Hwan
|Prof. Kim Jin-woo
|Lee Hae-eun
|Kong Jin-suk
