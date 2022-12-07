Not Available

Winter Sonata

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pan Entertainment

Jun-Sang moves to a small town in the country and meets Yoo-Jin in the local high school. They fall in love, but Jun-Sang faces a terrible tragedy and gets killed in a car accident. Ten years later, Yoo-Jin meets a guy who looks just like her Jun-Sang. Yoo-Jin has to choose between her current boyfriend and a person who reminds her of her dead sweetheart.

Cast

Bae Yong-junJun-sang Kang
Park Sol-mi Oh Che-Rin
Choi Ji-wooYoo-jin Jung
Park Yong-haKim Sang-Hyeok
Jung Dong-HwanProf. Kim Jin-woo
Lee Hae-eunKong Jin-suk

View Full Cast >

Images