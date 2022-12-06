Vinnie Terranova does time in a New Jersey penitentiary to set up his undercover role as an agent for the OCB (Organized Crime Bureau) of the United States. His roots in a traditional Italian city neighborhood form the underlying dramatic base throughout the series, bringing him into conflict with his conservative mother and other family members while acting undercover as syndicate enforcer.
|Ken Wahl
|Vincent Terranova
|Jonathan Banks
|Frank McPike
|Jim Byrnes
|Daniel Benjamin 'Lifeguard' Burroughs
|Maximilian Schell
|Steven Bauer
