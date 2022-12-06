Not Available

Wiseguy

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Stephen J. Cannell Productions

Vinnie Terranova does time in a New Jersey penitentiary to set up his undercover role as an agent for the OCB (Organized Crime Bureau) of the United States. His roots in a traditional Italian city neighborhood form the underlying dramatic base throughout the series, bringing him into conflict with his conservative mother and other family members while acting undercover as syndicate enforcer.

Cast

Ken WahlVincent Terranova
Jonathan BanksFrank McPike
Jim ByrnesDaniel Benjamin 'Lifeguard' Burroughs
Maximilian Schell
Steven Bauer

