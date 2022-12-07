Wizards of Waverly Place

Alex, Justin and Max Russo are not your ordinary kids - they're wizards in training! While their parents run the Waverly Sub Station, the siblings struggle to balance their ordinary lives while learning to master their extraordinary powers. But when they turn 18, only one will be deemed worthy enough to become the family wizard.
|Selena Gomez
|Alex Russo
|David Henrie
|Justin Russo
|Jake T. Austin
|Max Russo
|Jennifer Stone
|Harper Finkle
|David DeLuise
|Jerry Russo
|Maria Canals-Barrera
|Theresa Russo
