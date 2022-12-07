Not Available

Wizards of Waverly Place

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Alex, Justin and Max Russo are not your ordinary kids - they're wizards in training! While their parents run the Waverly Sub Station, the siblings struggle to balance their ordinary lives while learning to master their extraordinary powers. But when they turn 18, only one will be deemed worthy enough to become the family wizard.

Cast

Selena GomezAlex Russo​
David HenrieJustin Russo
Jake T. AustinMax Russo
Jennifer StoneHarper Finkle
David DeLuiseJerry Russo
Maria Canals-BarreraTheresa Russo

Images

