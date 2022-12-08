Wizards vs Aliens focuses on 16-year-old wizard Tom Clarke (played by Scott Haran) and his scientist best friend Benjamin "Benny" Sherwood (played by Percelle Ascott) as they battle the forces of the alien Nekross, who have invaded Earth with the intent on consuming anything and anyone connected to magic.
|Percelle Ascott
|Benjamin "Benny" Sherwood
|Annette Badland
|Ursula Crowe
|Michael Higgs
|Michael Clarke
|Dan Starkey
|Randal Moon
|Jefferson Hall
|Varg
|Gwendoline Christie
|Lexi
View Full Cast >