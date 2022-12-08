Not Available

Wizards vs Aliens

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Wizards vs Aliens focuses on 16-year-old wizard Tom Clarke (played by Scott Haran) and his scientist best friend Benjamin "Benny" Sherwood (played by Percelle Ascott) as they battle the forces of the alien Nekross, who have invaded Earth with the intent on consuming anything and anyone connected to magic.

Cast

Percelle AscottBenjamin "Benny" Sherwood
Annette BadlandUrsula Crowe
Michael HiggsMichael Clarke
Dan StarkeyRandal Moon
Jefferson HallVarg
Gwendoline ChristieLexi

