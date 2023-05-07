Welcome to the Women in Prison guide at TV Tome.There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details. This take-off comedy on women's prison sagas, throws a bunch of unlikely roomies together, for laughs. This comedy takes place in cell-bock J of the Bass Women's prison in Wisconsin. Some of the inmates are Vicki, a yuppie housewife framed for shop-lifting by her husband; Dawn, a black who murdered her husband; Bonnie, an English prostitute; Eve, the "old lady" who has been there for at least ten years; and Pam serving time for computer crimes. Meg was the guard and Blake the assistant warden.
View Full Cast >