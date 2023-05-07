Not Available

Welcome to the Women in Prison guide at TV Tome.There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details. This take-off comedy on women's prison sagas, throws a bunch of unlikely roomies together, for laughs. This comedy takes place in cell-bock J of the Bass Women's prison in Wisconsin. Some of the inmates are Vicki, a yuppie housewife framed for shop-lifting by her husband; Dawn, a black who murdered her husband; Bonnie, an English prostitute; Eve, the "old lady" who has been there for at least ten years; and Pam serving time for computer crimes. Meg was the guard and Blake the assistant warden.