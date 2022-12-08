World War I The Great War

Not Available

HISTORY is proud to present the definitive collection of documentary programs on World War One. Experience the world-changing events from the birth of what became known as The Great War to the tragic, final day where over 13,000 men died. From the first dogfighters and the Red Baron, to the battle of The Somme, John J. Pershing, The Iron General and the Last Day of WWI. In the four year period from 1914 - 1918, the war was responsible for over 40 million casualties and over 20 million deaths. Join the brave servicemen of land, sea, and air as they valiantly fought alongside their Allied brothers in this "war to end all wars."