XIII : The Conspiracy

Based on a Belgian comic book and a Ubisoft video game, this action mini-series is about a massive governmental conspiracy involving the assassination of the first female U.S. president. A man is found washed up on a beach with his memory gone. When elite special ops forces detect his location and track him down, he instinctively kills them one by one. Driven by the need to recover his memory...
|Stephen McHattie
|General Carrington
|Jessalyn Gilsig
|Kim Rowland
|Val Kilmer
|La Mangouste
|Stephen Dorff
|Ross Tanner
|Jacqueline Pillon
|John Bourgeois
|President Galbrain
