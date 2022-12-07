Not Available

XIII : The Conspiracy

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Prodigy Pictures

Based on a Belgian comic book and a Ubisoft video game, this action mini-series is about a massive governmental conspiracy involving the assassination of the first female U.S. president. A man is found washed up on a beach with his memory gone. When elite special ops forces detect his location and track him down, he instinctively kills them one by one. Driven by the need to recover his memory...

Cast

Stephen McHattieGeneral Carrington
Jessalyn GilsigKim Rowland
Val KilmerLa Mangouste
Stephen DorffRoss Tanner
Jacqueline Pillon
John BourgeoisPresident Galbrain

