In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.
|Keith Stanfield
|Yasuke (voice)
|Soejima Jun
|Yasuke (voice)
|Eri Kitamura
|Ishikawa (voice)
|Fusako Urabe
|Natsumaru (voice)
|Hiroki Nanami
|Nikiita (voice)
|Kenji Kitamura
|Achouja (voice)
