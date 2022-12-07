Not Available

Yosuga no Sora

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Takeo Takahashi

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

feel.

Kasugano Haruka and his sister Sora have lost both their parents in an accident, and with them all their support. They decide to move out of the city to the rural town where they once spent summers with their late grandfather. At first everything seems familiar and peaceful, but changes come as Haruka starts to remember things from his youth.

Cast

Hiro ShimonoKasugano, Haruka
Ryouko OnoMigiwa, Kazuha
Yuka InokuchiInokuchi, Yuka
Takurou NakakuniNakazato, Ryouhei
Ryouko TanakaIfukube, Yahiro
Hiroko TaguchiSora Kusagano (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images