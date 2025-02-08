You, Me & Them

Not Available

Lauren and Ed are madly in love, despite their almost 30-year age gap, and are looking forward to starting their new life living together. The only problem is that Lauren’s family and everyone around them seems to have an opinion on the subject. With Ed’s ex-wife Lydia renting the house opposite and trying to cause trouble whenever she can, Lauren’s meddling family and Ed’s friends all thinking she’s a trophy girlfriend; their relationship will have to be ironclad to weather these obstacles they’re facing.