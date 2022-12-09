Not Available

Your Cheatin' Heart

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Local food and wine correspondent Frank McClusky falls in love with waitress Cissi Crouch. Unfortunately for him, she's the wife of a convict, who is serving time for a crime he didn't commit. As Frank's life becomes more embroiled with Cissi's he goes on a mission to track down the guilty men.

Cast

Ken StottFraser Boyle
Maggie Bell
Tilda SwintonCissie Crouch
Tom WatsonEric the Barber / Timberwolf Tierney / Cherokee George / Fr Tierney / Aberdeen Matron
John Gordon SinclairFrank McClusky
Barbara Rafferty

View Full Cast >

Images