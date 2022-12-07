Not Available

Zmiennicy

  • Comedy

Director

Stanisław Bareja

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Centralna Wytwórnia Programów i Filmów Telewizyjnych Poltel

The story is basically about a young women that wishes to become a cab driver.She soon find out that personal clerk in the cab company thinks that women is not fit to be a cab driver.But she doesn't quit there she assumes a false identity of men.There is also a drug smuggling back story with 50 000$ hidden in a Polski Fiat 125p cab. Its the last work of a legendary polish director Stanislaw Bareja.

Cast

Marek SiudymTaksówkarz Stefan Parzydlak
Krzysztof ZaleskiŁukasik, personalny w WPT
Ignacy MachowskiTramwajarz Piórecki, ojciec Kasi
Marcel SzytenchelmMarian Koniuszko
Wojciech PokoraAntoni Kłusek, Prezes klubu sportowego "Ogniwo"
Daniel KozakiewiczRomek Piórecki, brat Kasi

