The story is basically about a young women that wishes to become a cab driver.She soon find out that personal clerk in the cab company thinks that women is not fit to be a cab driver.But she doesn't quit there she assumes a false identity of men.There is also a drug smuggling back story with 50 000$ hidden in a Polski Fiat 125p cab. Its the last work of a legendary polish director Stanislaw Bareja.
|Marek Siudym
|Taksówkarz Stefan Parzydlak
|Krzysztof Zaleski
|Łukasik, personalny w WPT
|Ignacy Machowski
|Tramwajarz Piórecki, ojciec Kasi
|Marcel Szytenchelm
|Marian Koniuszko
|Wojciech Pokora
|Antoni Kłusek, Prezes klubu sportowego "Ogniwo"
|Daniel Kozakiewicz
|Romek Piórecki, brat Kasi
