Privacy First Analytics

While analytics are a very important tool for improving the site for users, we strongly believe that this can be done without collecting any personal data or personally identifiable information (PII).

For this simple reason, we have opted to not use Google Analytics, and to instead utilize Plausible.io. which is a privacy first analytics tool.

Why Plausible.io

Plausabile carries out all site measurements anonymously. They do not use cookies. They do not link you to your user profile, if you have created one for our website.

All the data is isolated to a single day only. There is no way to know whether the same person comes back to a site on another day.

Built for Users, Not Advertisers

Our platform will never show ads. We believe your experience should be distraction free and focused entirely on the content you care about. Instead, we’re building a subscription model where users who choose to support us will unlock extra features and tools designed to make the site even more valuable. Most importantly, our roadmap is shaped directly by our community, We'll prioritize building the most important features requested by our users, ensuring that every update makes the platform more useful, enjoyable, and tailored to your needs.

Transparency

Thanks to Plausible.io we will eventually have a public analytics dashboard. All users will be able to see what we track.

We are committed to being fully transparent about how the site is funded. While we do not currently generate any revenue, once subscriptions become a viable part of the platform, we will introduce a system that allows users to publicly view our revenue. This way, you’ll always know exactly where our funding comes from and how it supports the continued development of features you care about.

User Profiles & Social Logins

When creating an account, we only require three pieces of information: your email address, username, and password. If you choose to register using a social login, we will only collect your email address to associate your account with our platform. No other information from your social account will be accessed or stored.