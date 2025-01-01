About Box Office Buz

Box Office Buz is a one-person, community-driven movie & TV database. Hello, I’m Ron Nicholls. I design, build, and run the platform. My goal is simple: help you decide what to watch next with fast pages, honest data, and zero tracking creep.

What we do

Host trailers and clips (served via modern streaming formats).

and (served via modern streaming formats). Track where to watch , upcoming releases , cast & crew , and community sentiment.

, , , and community sentiment. Publish news and reviews contributed by a small team of 3 enthusiastic writers.

contributed by a small team of 3 enthusiastic writers. Offer lists, watch tracking, and other tools that put fans first.

Philosophy

No ads. Ever. We’re building toward a fair subscription model instead of selling attention.

We’re building toward a fair model instead of selling attention. Privacy-first analytics. Cookie-free, anonymous metrics only. No PII, no cross-site tracking.

Cookie-free, anonymous metrics only. No PII, no cross-site tracking. Community-led roadmap. Features are suggested and voted on by users; progress is public.

Features are suggested and voted on by users; progress is public. Accessible & fast. Optimized for readability, performance, and spoiler safety.

For streamers & partners

We provide a clean, brand-safe destination for title pages, galleries, and editorial built around your releases.

What we offer

Brand-safe environment (no third-party ads or trackers).

(no third-party ads or trackers). Accurate title pages for films and series with rich metadata and galleries.

for films and series with rich metadata and galleries. Hosted trailers with embeddable players and caption support.

with embeddable players and caption support. Timely editorial : news posts, spotlights, and roundups tied to your releases.

: news posts, spotlights, and roundups tied to your releases. Audience signals: interest, lists, and engagement trends (aggregated, privacy-safe).

How we work with you

Share title metadata (loglines, release dates, region availability).

(loglines, release dates, region availability). Provide approved art (key art, stills, posters) and trailer masters /links.

(key art, stills, posters) and /links. Send updates (date shifts, platform changes, corrections) and we’ll reflect them quickly.

Get in touch

Partnerships, screeners, and assets: use the Contact page and select “Partnerships”.

Press inquiries: choose “Press/Media” on the Contact page.

Origin & roadmap

I started Box Office Buz in 2013 while in college as a way to learn to code and catalog what I love. In 2021, I began a full rethink with a public roadmap and user voting. Version 2.0 (2022) introduced a faster, more reliable foundation. Today, the focus is shipping practical tools fans actually ask for—without ads or invasive tracking.

Transparency

Analytics are anonymous and cookie-free, with plans for a public dashboard of site-wide metrics.

of site-wide metrics. As subscriptions roll out, we’ll publish revenue transparency so you can see how the platform is sustained.

Company values

Honesty

Respect

Inclusion

Integrity

Box Office Buz is your site as much as it is mine. If you see an issue, report it. If you want a feature, request it. Together we’ll keep shaping a better home for everyone who loves film and TV.