About Box Office Buz

Box Office Buz is a one-person, community-driven movie & TV database. Hello, I’m Ron Nicholls. I design, build, and run the platform. My goal is simple: help you decide what to watch next with fast pages, honest data, and zero tracking creep.
What we do
- Host trailers and clips (served via modern streaming formats).
- Track where to watch, upcoming releases, cast & crew, and community sentiment.
- Publish news and reviews contributed by a small team of 3 enthusiastic writers.
- Offer lists, watch tracking, and other tools that put fans first.
Philosophy
- No ads. Ever. We’re building toward a fair subscription model instead of selling attention.
- Privacy-first analytics. Cookie-free, anonymous metrics only. No PII, no cross-site tracking.
- Community-led roadmap. Features are suggested and voted on by users; progress is public.
- Accessible & fast. Optimized for readability, performance, and spoiler safety.
For streamers & partners
We provide a clean, brand-safe destination for title pages, galleries, and editorial built around your releases.
What we offer
- Brand-safe environment (no third-party ads or trackers).
- Accurate title pages for films and series with rich metadata and galleries.
- Hosted trailers with embeddable players and caption support.
- Timely editorial: news posts, spotlights, and roundups tied to your releases.
- Audience signals: interest, lists, and engagement trends (aggregated, privacy-safe).
How we work with you
- Share title metadata (loglines, release dates, region availability).
- Provide approved art (key art, stills, posters) and trailer masters/links.
- Send updates (date shifts, platform changes, corrections) and we’ll reflect them quickly.
Get in touch
- Partnerships, screeners, and assets: use the Contact page and select “Partnerships”.
- Press inquiries: choose “Press/Media” on the Contact page.
Origin & roadmap
I started Box Office Buz in 2013 while in college as a way to learn to code and catalog what I love. In 2021, I began a full rethink with a public roadmap and user voting. Version 2.0 (2022) introduced a faster, more reliable foundation. Today, the focus is shipping practical tools fans actually ask for—without ads or invasive tracking.
Transparency
- Analytics are anonymous and cookie-free, with plans for a public dashboard of site-wide metrics.
- As subscriptions roll out, we’ll publish revenue transparency so you can see how the platform is sustained.
Company values
- Honesty
- Respect
- Inclusion
- Integrity
Box Office Buz is your site as much as it is mine. If you see an issue, report it. If you want a feature, request it. Together we’ll keep shaping a better home for everyone who loves film and TV.