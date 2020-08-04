Amazon's hit series Hunters will be back for a second season of 70s set action starring living legend Al Pacino. In his first-ever regular TV role, Pacino stars as the leader of a team of mismatched individuals who together become the titular Hunters, whose mission is to track down and eliminate Nazis within America. Created by David Weil and produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters has emerged as one of Amazon's most successful originals since its launch back in February. Speaking about the renewal, here's what Weil had to say;

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters. Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Amazon's Jennifer Salke added;

“With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world. We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more.”

Landing Al Pacino for his first-ever TV series was no easy feat for the creative team, but earlier this year Pacino revealed that it was the quality of the material that made him finally make the leap to the small screen.

"I'm very affected by the text. I always was," he said. "I think because I was brought up in the theatre, the text became my gauge. What I liked about this particular text is, I liked the ideas. I liked the way [David] made the characters. His writing was exemplary to me. And so I wanted to meet him, and I met him and the producer and the director of the first episode. And I liked the way they were talking about it. But that was very interesting. I sat with him. We talked about who this character was, and what they were trying to do with it. It sort of merged, and then I felt good about it."

Also starring Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, and Josh Radnor, the first season of Hunters is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.