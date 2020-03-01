The cast list for the forthcoming tenth season of American Horror Story has been revealed, and there's plenty of former cast members returning. After sitting out their first season with last year's 1984, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be back which will undoubtedly make fans very happy.

AHS regulars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Leslie Grossman will also be returning for the milestone season. In addition to all the series mainstays, Ryan Murphy recently announced that former child star Macaulay Culkin would be joining the cast in a recurring role. The as-yet-unspecified role will mark the first-ever regular TV gig for Culkin, and easily his highest-profile in some time.

Launching back in 2011 with Murder House, American Horror Story was in instant hit audiences, and thanks to its anthology format, if you're on board with the show, there's always a reason to come back. While recent cycles haven't been as well-received, last year's 1984 deliberately baited audiences to expect the customary twist midway through the season which never came, and 1984 only started to get interesting in its last three episodes. The absence of Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and other AHS regulars was keenly felt in a season that felt derivative. On a more positive note, 1984 was home the 100th episode of the show, any series making it to that milestone is a massive achievement.

Late last year it was revealed that FX had renewed American Horror Story for three additional years, taking the show to at least season 13. An unlucky number for some, but should the powers that be determine that there will be no more after that, ending on season 13 feel oddly perfect. Regardless of what the long-term future may hold, American Horror Story will be pulling out all the stops for season 10, and we should expect plenty of surprises. Who knows, maybe Ryan Murphy could persuade Jessica Lange to pop by for a cameo.

American Horror Story returns to FX in October.