There is still a while to wait before the highly anticipated Black Widow movie kickstarts Marvel's Phase Four next Spring. Set shortly after Captain Ameria Civil War, but before Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff for a solo adventure that will explore her mysterious past. If you wish to try and remain spoiler-free, now would be the right time to stop reading.

As tradition dictates, there will likely be a few cameos from familiar MCU faces, but according to Deadline, we might be in for one final appearance from Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. In an article recapping the recent Saturn Awards winners (which Downey Jr was a recipient), Deadline casually mentions that "Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel Black Widow."

As we know, both Romanoff and Stark didn't survive the events of Endgame, but as the Black Widow movie takes place before their epic struggle with Thanos, Tony is 3000% alive at this point. It's too soon to tell is the cameo will be using repurposed unused footage, or if Downey Jr is filming brand new scenes for the film. My money is on the latter. I'll rephrase that; I hope that's the case because I'm still quietly devastated that Tony's gone.

Following the conclusion of Civil War, Tony and Natasha had a heartfelt talk before warning her that "They're coming for you”. Along with several other Avengers that aided Cap (even though she was mostly Team Stark), Natasha goes on the run solo for quite sometime before reuniting with Falcon, Cap, and the others for Infinity War. Could we be seeing an extension of this scene? Will it be a post-credits sting? We still have more than eight months to wait before we find out, but a is said to be on the way in the coming weeks.

Directed by Cate Shortland (Somersault, Lore) and featuring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow arrives in cinemas May 1, 2020.