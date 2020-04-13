Shortly before it's season one finale, HBO wisely renewed Armando Iannucci's space set comedy Avenue 5 for a second season. Starring Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow, and Rebecca Front, Avenue 5 charts the misadventures of a luxury space cruise ship that is knocked off course turning an 8-week jaunt into a potentially eight-year-long journey back to earth. Naturally, for a series from the creator of The Thick of It, Avenue 5 contains Shakesperian levels of profanity.

For a series that centres of a group of people trapped in one place, Avenue 5 has become oddly reflective of the times we find ourselves in today. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Armando Iannucci revealed he's been using the lockdown time to work on the scripts for the second season, and he's over halfway through working out the new episodes.

“We’ve mapped out the first six episodes and the final three we’ll probably map out next month. But it’s basically about people in isolation. So, we’re just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very very silly? Or maybe silly despair? I don’t know. We tried to make season one as silly as possible, but it seems to have strangely become a kind of documentary about present-day conditions. It’s been good to try and think of things that make you laugh and make everyone else laugh. I think the hardest bit, though, is the open-ended nature now and because I’m so used to working to a deadline, we’re inventing deadlines. So, that that’s been the hardest bit – adjusting to that kind of uncertainty, and not knowing the environment in which it is then going to be made and broadcast. It’s a challenge. It’s an interesting challenge.”

There's no word yet on when Avenue 5 will return, but as the entire film and television industry is on hiatus, there will undoubtedly be a delay. Avenue 5 season 1 is available on HBO Go and on Now TV/Sky Comedy.