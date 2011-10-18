During the International DeLorean Owners Event in Houston, Texas last week, DeLorean Motor Company announced a partnership with electric car company called Epic EV. The goal is to mass-produce a full electric DeLorean called DMCEV. The news is coming from Jalopnik.com.

Jalopnik.com had this to say about the car:

The new car the two companies unveiled today at the International DeLorean Owners Event in Houston, Texas is no run-of-the-mill electric DeLorean conversion. It's a development model of a car, called DMCEV, which DeLorean plans to launch into production in two years.

What do you guys think ? Will you be buying a Delorean ?