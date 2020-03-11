Ahead of the series five finale, the BBC has made an excellent decision and renewed the award-winning anthology series Inside No.9. However, the sinfully inventive show from Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith won't just be back for series six, but the BBC has also commissioned a seventh run as well.

Inside No.9 launched on our screens back in 2014, having played with the anthology format in The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville, Pemberton and Shearsmith took it to the next level. Each instalment offers something completely different; it could be a drama, a horror, an outright comedy, each inside a different number nine. In a shared statement from Pemberton and Shearsmith, the duo had this to say about the multi-series renewal.

"Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile. We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series' worth of tall tales and fearsome fables. However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs. We might even try a Countryfile episode; no-one would expect that..."

The series hit new heights with the fifth batch of episodes taking bold risks to the format and saw Pemberton direct on his own for the first time. Without spoiling anything for those who have yet to see it, the fifth series also gave fans of their previous work something very special. Potentially, Inside No.9 has no end in sight as long as the creators still enjoy it, and audiences are tuning in to watch their twisted tales. Aside from any future specials like the 2018 live Halloween episode, series' six and seven will push Inside No.9 to well over 40 one-off stories. We can only hope Pemberton and Shearsmtih can continue to push the envelope to what can be achieved in 30 minutes.