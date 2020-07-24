The long-awaited return of The Wyld Stallyns, aka Bill & Ted is going to arrive later and in a different form than expected. Shortly after shifting its initial August 14 release, Bill & Ted Face The Music will now debut simultaneously in selected cinemas and premium VOD on September 1st.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their iconic roles more than 30 years after having An Excellent Adventure in time the original cult classic. A third Bill & Ted movie has been talked about for more than a decade, and last year the stars finally aligned, and the cameras rolled. Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), Face The Music finds the now middle-aged due not living up to their futures, and they've yet to write the song that saves the universe. After a stark warning from the future, Bill & Ted have less than 90 minutes to fulfill their destiny once and for all.

The ongoing pandemic has forced all movie studios to reconsider how they release films of all sizes with dozens of this year's blockbusters moving to a later date. The recent decision to delay Mulan and Tenet rendered the summer 2020 movie season officially over, with thousands of screens remaining closed. Warner Bros has already confirmed that Tenet will (eventually) be released on the big screen, but the traditional day and date global launch won't be possible. During the pandemic, there has been a considerable re-emergence of drive-ins and other outdoor screenings. Naturally, another high profile movie like Bill & Ted bypassing the three-month exclusive theatrical window is bound to reignite the argument between studios and cinema chains. Universal might have yielded big profits from Trolls World Tour's pay for VOD release, the long term harm to their relationship with cinema chains remains unclear.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will finally land in selected cinemas and premium VOD on September 1st.