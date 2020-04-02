Marvel's Black Widow is making changes behind the scenes by replacing the work of Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat for the film's score. It remains unclear what has caused Disney to make the change, but they've wasted no time in drafting in Lorne Balfe who is best know for his work on Mission Impossible Fallout and an extensive list of video games.

Alexandre Desplat previous work includes multiple films from Wes Anderson, George Clooney, Guillermo del Toro, and Greta Gerwig's acclaimed Little Women. While there is little on his CV to suggest he could comfortably score a big tentpole Marvel movie, I was intrigued to hear what he'd come up for his biggest project. Last month, Disney made the inevitable decision to push the release date of Black Widow owing to the global pandemic. Disney has yet to give the movie a new date with some fans speculating that a Disney+ release could be possible. We've seen studios do unprecedented things over the last few weeks by releasing very new movies on Digital and on-demand. So far, most big movies are delaying their respective releases but maintaining they'll have a theatrical run. Some films will inevitably bypass cinemas that were scheduled to play in cinemas, but for now, Disney is remaining silent about its long term plans.

Had Black Widow not been pushed back, a change-up of this size a month before release (originally scheduled for May 1st) would have caused concern. However, Disney delayed Black Widow to an as-yet-unspecified date in the future, and it remains unclear what this means for other announced MCU titles. The Eternals is still due for release in November, but it seems likely that Black Widow will eventually take this date should the cinemas be able to reopen. Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals wrapped principal photography back in February and is currently in remote based post-production.