This week kicks off with a new thriller from the producers of the James Bond series, The Rhythm Section. Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who spirals out of control after losing her family in a tragic plane crash. But when she discovers the crash was not an accident, she sets out to seek revenge on those responsible by learning the skills required to become an effective killer and taking matters into her own hands.

The Rhythm Section is a taut and well-paced revenge thriller anchored by a solid performance by Lively. I have not always been the biggest fan of Lively but here she really gives her all to bring the story of a broken women who must rebuild herself into something entirely different to life. Director Reed Morano crafts a deliberately paced and intimate story of Stephanie’s journey to revenge beautifully with stellar supporting performances by Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. The Rhythm Section is great, gritty revenge thriller worth checking out.

Next up this week is a very bizarre new action comedy, Guns Akimbo. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Miles, a regular guy stuck in a dead end job and still longing for his ex-girlfriend. A group called Skizm is running rampant in the city illegally forcing complete strangers to fight to the death for the online entertainment of millions and has chosen Miles as their next competitor. When Miles is assaulted and wakes up afterwards with handguns bolted to his hands, he must face off against Nix (Samara Weaving), the game’s deadliest and craziest killer. He must defeat her if he is to ever get his life back but must decide if he will finally stop running and overcome his fears to take the life he truly wants.

Guns Akimbo is a total assault on the senses. Much like 2015’s Hardcore Henry, Guns Akimbo is full of ridiculous situations full of off the wall and insane action sequences and loaded with humor. Radcliffe is great in the role really playing it over the top with much gusto and tongue planted firmly in cheek. Samara Weaving is also a revelation as the crazed killer Nix, playing the role for all it is worth and really enjoying playing the ultimate killer. Writer/director Jason Lei Howden, known previously for the horror comedy Deathgasm, really plays the tone for all it is worth and produces an insane ride well worth taking, especially for fans of films like Hardcore Henry or Hobo with a Shotgun.

Also of note this week is the new Criterion Collection edition of Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, the Blu-ray debut of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark from 1988, and the Blu-ray debut of 1985 comedy Just One of the Guys.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday April 28, 2020

15 Years

Africa Screams (1949)*

Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season

Billy Liar (1963)*

Breeder

Dolly Dearest (1991)*

Elvira: Mistress of The Dark (1988)* - Special Edition

Escape from L.A. - Collector's Edition (1996)*

Forgotten Gialli: Volume 1*

Frankie in Blunderland

Glengarry Glen Ross (1998)* Collector's Edition

God's Bloody Acre! + So Sad About Gloria (Drive-in Double Feature #4)*

Guns Akimbo

Gutterballs*

I Wish I Knew (2010)*

Just One of the Guys (1985) 35th Anniversary*

Kill or Be Killed*

Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005)* - Criterion Collection

Mermaid Isle

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

My Girl 2 (1994)*

Outcast of the Islands (1952)*

P.O. Box Tinto Brass (1995)*

Pale Blood (1990)*

Radio Flyer (1992)*

Rembrandt's J'accuse

Rudyard Kipling - A Secret Life

Shatter (1975)*

Shed

Solid Metal Nightmares – The Films of Tsukamoto*

Spongebob Squarepants: Bikini Bottom Bash

Straight Shooting (1917)*

Tartuffe (1925)*

The Assistant

The Back Lot Murders*

The Caper of the Golden Bulls (1967)*

The Europeans

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) - Criterion Collection

The Gun Run

The Informer

The Lost Continent (1968)*

The McPherson Tape a.k.a. U.F.O. Abduction (1989)*

The Rhythm Section

The Shakedown (1929)*

The Wind*

Touched by an Angel: The Complete First Season

Underdog: The Complete Series

When Lambs Become Lions

When the Wind Blows (1986)*

*Catalog Blu-ray debut