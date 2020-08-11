Mid-August already! Time is flying! We kick off this week with a new horror flick called The Wretched. Ben (John-Paul Howard) has come to live with his dad Liam (Jamison Jones) as his parents go through a divorce. Working at his dad’s marina, Ben meets some local teens and tries to find his place in his new home. But when a woman that lives next door, Abbie (Zarah Mahler), starts behaving strangely and her young son Dillon (Blane Crockarell) goes missing, Ben begins to suspect a malevolent force has taken control of Abbie.

The Wretched is a great little horror flick that blends elements of teen summer movies with supernatural horror to create a very entertaining and quite spooky film. Jamison Jones is a charismatic lead and especially plays the awkward teen scenes very well. As the story progresses there are elements from other types of horror movies thrown in as well, but it is all well executed and tons of fun. The Wretched is highly recommended.

Next this week is another fun movie called Max Reload and the Nether Blasters. Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley) is a small town video game store clerk who stumbles upon a rare…and cursed…Colecovision game. After accidentally unleashing evil forces from the game, Max must join forces with his best friends Liz (Hassie Harrison) and Reggie (Joey Morgan) along with old-school gaming gurus Eugene Wylder (Greg Grunberg) and Barton Grabowski (Joseph Reitman) to figure out how to stop the evil forces before it is game over for everyone.

Max Reload and the Nether Blasters is a super fun retro treat for anyone who grew up in the 80s with tons of references to movies and games of the past while keeping the story light and fun with great one liners and appropriately cheesy effects. With great cameos from the likes of Grunberg and Kevin Smith, Max Reload and the Nether Blasters is nostalgic and funny adventure comedy.

Also available this week is the Blu-ray debut of the underappreciated 1992 sci fi action film Split Second starring Rutger Hauer, a new Blu-ray special edition of the 1962 version of The Phantom of the Opera starring Herbert Lom, and another Blu-ray debut, the 1992 evil kid thriller Mikey starring Brian Bonsall and Ashley Laurence.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday August 11, 2020

Belgravia

Beyond the Visible - Hilma af Klint

Bloodfight (1989)/ Ironheart (1992)* Double Feature - MVD Rewind Collection

Brutal Massacre: A Comedy (2007)*

Casper – 25th Anniversary Edition

Date with an Angel (1987)*

DC Super-Heroes and Super-Villains Collection

Diva (1981)*

Five Corners (1987)*

Inuyasha Set 2

Lucky Grandma

Max Reload and the Nether Blasters

Mikey (1992)* - MVD Rewind Collection

NCIS New Orleans: The Sixth Season

Neo Ultra Q

Sonja: The White Swan

Split Second (1992)* - MVD Rewind Collection

The Blacklist: The Complete Seventh Season

The Complete Films of Agnès Varda*

The High Note

The Lady Kills/Pervertissima

The Phantom of the Opera (1962)* - Collector's Edition

The Quest (1986)*

The Wretched

Valley of the Gods (2019)

WWE: Best Main Events of The Decade 2010-2020

*Catalog Blu-ray debut