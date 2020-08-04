Another very thin week as we really get deep into weeks with no new releases! Thanks a lot pandemic! Regardless, we have two great TV series hitting the shelves this week starting with His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season. Lyra (Dafne Keen) is an orphan living in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic all exist together. When Lyra begins noticing children going missing, including one of her close friends, she sets out on an epic journey to find him and expose the sinister Magisterium, the organization that rules the world and aims to keep all its secrets in order to maintain its powers. Along the way Lyra will meet many strange and interesting allies and enemies, including a massive armored bear named Iorek Byrnison.

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season is such a wonderful treat, especially for fans of the 2007 feature film The Golden Compass, which started the story from the novels but never got a chance to continue it in sequels since the movie underperformed (despite being amazing). This series covers all the ground covered in the movie but has the luxury to continue on and tell it all in just as sweeping and epic a fashion as the movie did. Dafne Keen is just phenomenal in the lead role and is supported by some outstanding actors including Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Andrew Scott. His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season is pure fantasy gold and couldn’t be more highly recommended.

Also this week is the second season of Amazon’s acclaimed series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season Two. John Krasinski returns as Tom Clancy’s hero Jack Ryan, this time on a mission leading him to Venezuela alongside a U.S. Senator where they clash with the seemingly corrupt president Reyes (Jordi Molla) and an organization challenging him. Jack also encounters a mysterious woman (Noomi Rapace) who may or may not be on Jack’s side.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season Two picks up almost immediately after Season One and maintains not only the high quality the first season boasted, but gives us an even more interesting storyline, fantastic action sequences, and Noomi Rapace, who in my opinion elevates anything she is in. She may be slightly underused here but when she is on screen she rules it. Krasinski is the best Jack Ryan to date in my opinion, portrayed here as not only an analyst, but a man who knows when he is doing when the action hits the fan as well, he is perfectly balanced as a man of action and a man of intelligence. Let’s hope this one continues on for some time, especially with shows like Cinemax’s Strike Back now ended, we need Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan to fill our military action thirst.

Also available this week are two excellent collections on Blu-ray, The Tony Curtis Collection featuring 40 Pounds of Trouble, The Great Imposter and The Perfect Furlough and The Carole Lombard Collection featuring No Man of Her Own, Man of the World and Fast and Loose.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday August 4, 2020

Carole Lombard Collection (1930-1932)*

Coma (2019) Steelbook Edition

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Three

Gemini (1999)*

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season

House of Hummingbird

Naruto: 4-Movie Collection

NCIS Los Angeles: The Eleventh Season

Promare (2019) Collector's Edition

Ride with Norman Reedus: Season 1

Ride Your Wave

Satan's Slaves (2017)

Shanghai Triad (1995)*

Shimmer and Shine: Glitter Magic!

Swallow

The City Without Jews (1924)*

The Flintstones: Movies and Specials

The Resistance Fighter

The Soul Collector a.k.a. Eight (2019)*

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season Two

Tony Curtis Collection (1958-1962)*

Toto the Hero (1991)*

When Calls the Heart: Family Matters & In Perfect Unity

WWE: The Miz/Fin Balor

WWE24: Best of 2018 and 2019

*Catalog Blu-ray debut