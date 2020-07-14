A week chock full of catalog releases this week and a few sparse new titles. We kick off with one of those new titles, Body Cam. Mary J. Blige stars as police officer Renee Lomito, who has just returned to duty after being suspended for an alternation with a civilian. Having also recently lost her son in a tragic accident, Lomito is eager to get back to work and take her mind off her troubles. But when a fellow officer is killed in a bizarre fashion during a mysterious traffic stop, Lomito and her rookie partner Holledge (Nat Wolff) start looking into a growing number of strange killings that all seem to be linked to one missing woman. But the explanations may be much stranger than Lomito could ever imagine.

Body Cam was a nice surprise that kind of came out of nowhere. I was really expecting a quickly thrown together thriller like so many that have been released but instead I got a well filmed, well written, well filmed cop thriller with a supernatural twist that kept me engaged throughout. It has a fun 80s/90s vibe with solid performances all around and a particularly great performance by Blige. Body Cam is a nice little gem in a sea of forgettable thrillers, check it out.

Next up this week is the very long awaited (for me anyways) Blu-ray debut of what may be the best found footage horror film out there, The Taking of Deborah Logan. Sarah Logan (Anne Ramsay) is dealing with the quick decline of her mother Deborah (Jill Larson) from Alzheimer’s. With bills piling up she agrees to a film crew documenting their journey for a poignant medical documentary but soon Sarah and the film crew start to notice the disease turning into a frightening and maddening portrayal of dementia as Deborah starts to act very strangely. As things continue to escalate into the realm of unthinkable horror, an unspeakable malevolence threatens to tear the very fabric of sanity from them all.

The Taking of Deborah Logan is an exceptionally terrifying film in that it bases its horror in a disease that affects and truly frightens us all in real life. The performances throughout are all excellent but Jill Larson as Deborah Logan is just outstanding. Director and co-writer Adam Robitel uses the found footage style to full effect never making it vomit inducing since it is a professional film crew doing the filming, but it does really make things all the more real, especially when things start going beyond the realm of reality and into the supernatural. Much like the infamous scene in Exorcist III (you must know what I am taking about) The Taking of Deborah Logan also has one shock scene that is just visually disturbing and really sticks with you long after the film ends. The Taking of Deborah Logan is a legit gem and this new Blu-ray from MVD is a very welcome addition to my horror collection.

Also of note this week is a phenomenal new box set from the Criterion Collection called Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits containing all of the late martial arts masters films plus tons and tons of fantastic special features all together in one spectacular looking package. And while you are at it you can also check out Donnie Yen’s new action comedy Enter the Fat Dragon, also out this week.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday July 14, 2020

12 Monkeys: The Complete Series

1275 Days: Special Edition

Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes: Special Edition

Bacurau

Body Cam

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits - Criterion Collection

Bunker Of Blood 8: Butchers Bake Off - Hell's Kitchen

Clueless 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook

Coven of Evil

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10

Don’t Be Nice

Enter the Fat Dragon

Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema IV*

Film School Africa

Head Case

Hidden Orchard Mysteries: The Case Of The Air B & B Robbery

Hiroshima (1953)* - Arrow Academy

Jungle Holocaust (1977)*

Jurassic Shark

Killing Brooke – Wild Eye Raw & Extreme

L'Innocente a.k.a. The Innocent (1976)*

Mädchen in Uniform (1931)*

Mr. No Legs a.k.a. Killers Die Hard (1978)*

Nathalie: Escape From Hell (1978)* - MVD Rewind Collection

Never Give a Sucker an Even Break (1941)*

No Blood of Mine

Nothing Stays The Same: The Story Of The Saxon Pub

Pit Stop

Reborn

Snapdragon (1993)* - MVD Marquee Collection

Snapdragon + Night Eyes... Fatal Passion [double Feature]

Sniper: Assassin's End

Split Second* (1992) – MVD Rewind Collection

Starfish

Straight Shooting (1917)*

Supa Modo

The Black Cat

The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)* - Collector's Edition

The Lady Eve (1941)* - Criterion Collection

The Magicians: Season Five

The Magicians: The Complete Series

The Missing (2003) – Shout Select Special Edition

The Paleface (1948)*

The Red Shadows a.k.a. Les Ombres Rouges (2019)

The Specials (2000) 20th Anniversary Limited Edition

The Swing of Things

The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)*

VHYes

What We Don't Say

*Catalog Blu-ray debut