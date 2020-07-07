Another slow week with nothing to review, but check out the new family animated film Trolls World Tour, and the new Criterion Collection edition of the classic 1953 sci fi thriller War of the Worlds, which features a brand new 4K digital restoration, a new 5.1 surround soundtrack, and loads of new and vintage special features, including the infamous 1938 radio adaptation featuring Orson Welles!

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday July 7, 2020

Belzebuth (2017)

Black Rainbow (1989)*

Blood and Money

Daleks - Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D. (1966)*

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

Dr. Who and The Daleks (1965)*

Grunt! The Wrestling Movie (1985)*

Hope Gap

Inferno of Torture (1969)*

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 1: Phantom Blood & Battle Tendency

Proximity

Revenge in the House of Usher a.k.a. Neurosis (1982)*

Sorry We Missed You

Spaced Invaders (1990)*

That'll Be The Day (1973)*

The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961)*

The Flesh and the Fiends a.l.a. Mania (1960)*

The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)*

The Other Lamb

The Wild Goose Lake

Trolls World Tour

War of the Worlds (1953)* - Criterion Collection

Zombie for Sale (2019)

*Catalog Blu-ray debut