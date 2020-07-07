Another slow week with nothing to review, but check out the new family animated film Trolls World Tour, and the new Criterion Collection edition of the classic 1953 sci fi thriller War of the Worlds, which features a brand new 4K digital restoration, a new 5.1 surround soundtrack, and loads of new and vintage special features, including the infamous 1938 radio adaptation featuring Orson Welles!
DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday July 7, 2020
Belzebuth (2017)
Black Rainbow (1989)*
Blood and Money
Daleks - Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D. (1966)*
Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna
Dr. Who and The Daleks (1965)*
Grunt! The Wrestling Movie (1985)*
Hope Gap
Inferno of Torture (1969)*
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 1: Phantom Blood & Battle Tendency
Proximity
Revenge in the House of Usher a.k.a. Neurosis (1982)*
Sorry We Missed You
Spaced Invaders (1990)*
That'll Be The Day (1973)*
The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961)*
The Flesh and the Fiends a.l.a. Mania (1960)*
The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)*
The Other Lamb
The Wild Goose Lake
Trolls World Tour
War of the Worlds (1953)* - Criterion Collection
Zombie for Sale (2019)
*Catalog Blu-ray debut