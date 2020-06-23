Well here we are in June with almost no releases for the week! There is unfortunately nothing to review, but the releases of note are the Blu-ray debut of Bob Clark’s brilliant Murder by Decree starring Christopher Plummer and James Mason as the iconic Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson out to capture none other than Jack the Ripper (Donald Sutherland).

Pennyworth: The Complete First Season, the new series portraying the exciting past of Alfred Pennyworth, the famous butler to Bruce Wayne and invaluable assistant to Batman, and the TWENTY-THIRD season of South Park! Pretty incredible that these foul mouthed tots have been around for this long! But as long as there is something crazy going on in the world, Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman will have something to say about it.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday June 23, 2020

Burden

Caravans (1978)*

Dream Demon

Murder by Decree (1979)*

Pennyworth: The Complete First Season

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) - Criterion Collection

Primal

South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season

The Last Supper (2018)*

The Last Valley (1971)*

The Legion

The Mad Fox (1962)*

The Road to Wellville (1994)*

The Spider (1958)*

Tokyo Olympiad (1965)* - Criterion Collection

*Catalog Blu-ray debut