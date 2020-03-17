Well, the world has changed over the course of one week. We hope everyone is staying safe, staying indoors and catching up on movies! This week we start with the new film from director Clint Eastwood, Richard Jewell. Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) is a security guard for the events of the 1996 Olympics, a job he takes after being fired from being a police deputy and a campus security guard at Piedmont College, both firings for being overzealous in his work. While working the Olympics he is assigned to cover the concerts at Centennial Olympic Park and spots a suspicious backpack and warns the authorities, who tend not to take him seriously. But after the backpack explodes, Richard becomes somewhat of a celebrity after clearing the area before the explosion. But when local law enforcement and the FBI have no clues as to what happened, they turn their attention to Richard as their main suspect, throwing him and his family into a dizzying media circus that could ruin his life.

Clint Eastwood had a varied selection of films in the past decade or so with some real standouts and a few forgettable titles, but Richard Jewell is a real return to form as he crafts a fascinating, fast paced and intriguing true story tale of what happens when people don’t do their jobs and the effect careless media coverage can have on people. Hauser is stunningly good here playing Jewell with a very authentic every man performance that is subtle and powerful. The supporting cast is stellar as well with an Oscar Nominated performance by Kathy Bates as Jewell’s mother, a knockout performance by Sam Rockwell as his lawyer friend, and great turns by Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm as well. Eastwood is showing no signs of slowing down and for all our sakes I hope he keeps making films as good as Richard Jewell until his last day.

Next up this week is pretty much the perfect movie for the family to settle in with during our new isolated lives, Jumanji: The Next Level. One year after the events of the last Jumanji movie, Spencer and his friends have all gone their separate ways and got on with their lives. But Spencer is feeling like his life just isn’t going where he had hoped and is longing for the adventure of Jumanji. After repairing the game, Spencer disappears and prompts his friends to return to Jumanji to rescue him, but things go wrong and Spencer’s grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) and his friend Milo (Danny Glover) are also sent into the game which mixes up all their game avatars. Now they must face all new challenges in order to rescue Spencer and find a way to get everyone back into the real world alive.

The last Jumanji movie was a brilliant sequel/reboot that was huge hit. The great news is that Jumanji: The Next Level is just as good if not better. With all cast returning including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black the magic is still there, but the game is upped with more adventure, fantastic visual effects and more laughs. This is a series that could potentially continue for a long time and I would personally welcome it. It is fun, fresh, funny and totally entertaining for any age in your household, even on repeat viewings. Very highly recommended.

Also of note this week is the new remake of the classic horror film Black Christmas starring Imogen Poots, Sig Haig’s last feature Hanukkah, and the new horror comedy from rocker Glenn Danzig, Verotika.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday March 17, 2020

A Bluebird in My Heart

A Hidden Life

Abigail

Amityville Island

Artik

Black Christmas (2019)

Black Site

Blood Soaked

Bunker of Blood 1: Puppet Master Blitzkrieg Massacre

Bunker of Blood 2: Deadly Dolls: Deepest Cuts

Cannibal Apocalypse a.k.a. Apocalypse Domani (1980)*

Chuck Berry – Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll

Clay Pigeon

Crashing: The Complete Third Season

Fit to Kill (1993)*

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Freeway 2: Confessions of A Trick Baby

Hanukkah

Hard Hunted (1992)*

How to Make a Monster (1958)*

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Jumanji: The Next Level

Ladyworld

Landfall

Mirror Mirror - Collector's Edition

Mirror Mirror 2: Raven Dance

Point Doom

Raw Courage (1984)*

Richard Jewell

Style Queens Episode 3: Taylor Swift

Style Queens Episode 4: Jennifer Lopez

Superman: Red Son

Their Finest Hours: 5 British WWII Classics Collection

Ultraman Geed Movie - Connect the Wishes!

Ultraman Orb Movie - The Power of Bonds!

Universal Horror Collection: Volume 4*

Verotika

Wesley Snipes Double Feature - The Contractor/The Fan*

While You Live, Shine

*Catalog Blu-ray debut