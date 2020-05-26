As things really heat up outside, we have one of the hottest movies around hitting shelves, Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man. Elisabeth Moss plays Cecilia Kass, an architect married to a controlling and abusive husband, optics engineer Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). When she sneaks away in the night to leave Adrian behind forever, she is soon shocked to find out Adrian apparently commits suicide, leaving their vast wealth to her. But when she starts to suspect Adrian actually used his own technology to fake his death and become invisible, everyone around her thinks she has lost her mind. Now she must not only convince anyone that Adrian is still around but she must also find a way to stop him once and for all.

Writer/director Leigh Whannell is one of my favorite new filmmakers. He moved behind the camera after working with James Wan and directing Insidious: Chapter 3, following that up with the incredible and horribly underseen Upgrade in 2018. Now he has his first huge hit with his take on the classic Invisible Man story. Moss is the perfect lead here, not just playing the usual damsel in distress, but a multi layered heroine battling a literally unseen enemy. She brings a real ferocity to the role and takes it out of the usual horror tropes. And Whannell’s unlimited creativity and the films incredible visual effects make The Invisible Man an entirely fun and inventive thriller. Universal is even taking a more creative approach to their marketing and sending reviewers a fantastic activity book all themed on the movie. You know when a studio does this sort of thing for marketing a movie that it is something special they really care about, and rightfully so, The Invisible Man is a fantastic thriller that will no doubt become a cult favorite.

Next up this week is a brand new 4K release of Michael Cimino’s classic 1978 drama, The Deer Hunter. Michael (Robert De Niro), Steven (John Savage) and Nicky (Christopher Walken) are three blue collar best friends who enlist to head to Vietnam to fight for their country. But their experiences in Vietnam change them and they all come back to their lives as different men. And When Michael finds out Nicky is missing and may still be in Vietnam, he heads back there to try and save him from the damage the war did to him.

The Deer Hunter is simply one of the best drama’s ever put to film and features some of the strongest performances of De Niro, Savage, and Walken’s careers. It is intimate, heartbreaking, emotional and absolutely gorgeous to look at. This new 4K edition has got to be the best the film has looked since it first hit screens in 1978. The details are stunning, the colors wonderful and the sound full and immersive. The age of the film shows a little bit in some areas of softness, but overall this is one impressive 4K presentation. Any film fan out there with a collection of classics will definitely want to pick this one up. Highly recommended.

Also of note this week are new 4K Blu-ray releases of cult horror classics Maniac from director William Lustig and Zombie from director Lucio Fulci, and a new Shout Factory Collector’s Edition of the B-movie favorite Escape from L.A. from director John Carpenter.

Until next week movie lovers, stay safe!

DVD and Blu-ray Releases for Tuesday May 26, 2020

A Man, a Woman and a Bank (1979)*

A Midnight Clear (1992)*

Acid Bath – Wild Eye Raw & Extreme

All Night Long (1981)*

Ator: The Fighting Eagle - Collector's Edition

Blood Tide*

Breeders

Creeps: A Tale of Murder and Mayhem – Wild Eye Raw & Extreme

Dream Demon (1988)*

Escape from L.A. (1996)* - Collector's Edition

Gates of Hell + Psycho from Texas (Drive-in Double Feature #6)

Girls Just Wanna Have Blood

Horrors of Spider Island (1960)*

Husbands (1970)* - Criterion Collection

In Search of Dracula (1975)*

Inheritance

Inside Daisy Clover (1965)*

Maniac (1980) 4K Special Edition

Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)*

Old Boyfriends (1979)*

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Ouija Shark

Satan's Slave (1987)*

Scorsese Shorts (1963-1978)* - Criterion Collection

Selena (1997)*

Silicon Valley: The Complete Series

Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto*

Sunday in New York (1963)*

The Chicken Chronicles (1977)*

The Deer Hunter: Collector's Edition 4K

The Deuce: The Complete Series

The Devil Knows You're Dead (2007) - Collector's Edition

The Invisible Man

The Phantom Rider*

The Reluctant Debutante (1958)*

The Strange Vice of Mrs. Wardh (1971)*

White Fire*

Wildlife (2018)* - Criterion Collection

Zombie a.k.a. Zombie Flesh Eaters (1979) 4K Special Edition

*Catalog Blu-ray debut