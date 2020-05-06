CBS has renewed an additional 18 TV shows for its 2020-2021 line-up. The vast majority of its drama offerings will be returning, and there were a couple of surprise cancellations. First up, CBS' ratings giant aka the NCIS franchise will be back with all three shows in coming back for more. The original NCIS will be starting its eighteenth season later this year, the first spin-off NCIS: Los Angels will be returning for its twelfth run, and NCIS: New Orleans will kick off its seventh season.

Elsewhere on the CBS schedule, FBI will be resuming duties for a third season, and its recent spin-off FBI: Most Wanted was picked up for a second season. Other returning dramas include the ever-popular Blue Bloods, SEAL Team, SWAT, Bull, the rebooted MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. Newbies All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola and the Walton Goggins led The Unicorn were also renewed for a second season. Naturally, there is no definite date when production on production will resume, or what the potential impact will be on returning shows' launch date. Speaking about the mass renewal, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl had this to say in a statement.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers. Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation … and Super Bowl LV, too. It's a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

Meanwhile, it wasn't all renewals and celebrations with several CBS shows being given the chop. Sitcom Broke, Carol's Second Act, and cop drama Tommy won't be back for new episodes. Man with a Plan saw Matt LeBlanc returned for his first American sitcom since Friends spin-off Joey was mercifully put out of its misery. Man with a Plan recently launched its fourth season and has retained a modest viewership throughout that time. Well, after four seasons Man with a Plan has been cancelled, but the remainder of season four will continue to air on CBS over the coming weeks.