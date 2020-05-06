It's been almost a year since the fifth season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror debuted brand new episodes on Netflix. The dark anthology series that started on Channel 4 moved to Netflix for it's third, fourth, and fifth collection of technology-themed twisted tales. Since its move to Netflix, Black Mirror has consisted of six-episode runs, but only three episodes landed on Netflix last year. In part, this was due to the huge undertaking of the choose your own adventure episode Bandersnatch. However, we might be in for a very long wait for new episodes as Brooker has revealed he's currently focusing on more light-hearted projects.

“I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [‘Black Mirror’ episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

He's not wrong. The pandemic has made the world a stranger place, and while we all need some escapism, you can't blame Brooker for wanting to keep things upbeat. Naturally, if you've followed Brooker's career over the years, he's not famed for an upbeat disposition. Earlier this year, Brooker left Black Mirror production outfit House of Tomorrow along with his producing partner Annabel Jones. The duo wasted no time in setting up a new production company, Broke & Bones, and are hoping to continue making Black Mirror, but nothing has been officially announced.

One of those things that Brooker has been doing to make himself laugh is reuniting with BBC Two for a one-off special of his Wipe series. Antiviral Wipe will be broadcast on BBC Two on Thursday, May 14 at 9pm. Meanwhile, all five seasons of Black Mirror are available on Netflix along with the feature-length interactive special Bandersnatch.